Greater Vernon Water reports 'favourable' reservoir conditions this spring

Photo: Jon Manchester

Indicators for water supply are looking positive in the North Okanagan.

Greater Vernon Water says conditions are "normal" this spring, heading into the warmer months.

That follows above-average water storage in March and slightly higher than normal reservoir and Kalamalka Lake levels since the start of the year, GVW says.

Meanwhile, snowpack in the Duteau watershed is 109% to 132% above average, depending on location, "which is a favourable indicator for water supply."



GVW uses a water shortage management plan to guide decisions.

Four triggers are monitored to assess water supply and drought conditions, including reservoir levels, current moisture conditions, forecast weather conditions, and customer demand.



"As of April 2, Duteau reservoir levels are trending slightly below average, but this is due to the later snow melt, which has not started yet. Kalamalka Lake is above the provincial management target and 10-year average," GVW says.

This spring is expected to be cool with average to high precipitation.

Customer demand is currently low due to the cool weather, but irrigation turn-ons started April 15, and demand is expected to increase in the coming weeks.



Residents are encouraged to continue to conserve water despite the good water supply conditions.



Continued monitoring over coming weeks will further assess supply for 2023.