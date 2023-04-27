Coldstream athlete qualifies for 2023 Pan Am Games in SUP

Photo: Contributed

Lina Augaitis Dye is heading to the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago Chile this fall.

It's the latest accomplishment for the Coldstream woman, who competes in international stand-up paddleboard racing.

“I just returned from Santa Catalina, Panama, where I placed second for Canada in the women's technical SUP race,” Augaitis Dye tells Castanet.

“It was a 50-minute race where we paddled a three-loop course in and out of waves," she says.

Augaitis Dye will now represent Canada at the Pan Ams.

“Team Canada is still competing in Panama in hopes to qualify more surf spots for the Pan Am Games in SUP surf, shortboard, and longboard surfing,” says the Harwood Elementary PE teacher.

Augaitis Dye has won national titles in the past and previously competed at the Pan Am Games in 2019.