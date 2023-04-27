Former Snowbird John Doerksen passes in Vernon at 84

Photo: Pleasant Valley Funeral Home

A former member of Canada's Snowbirds aerobatic team has died in Vernon.

John Arthur Doerksen was 84.

Doerksen was born on Nov. 28, 1938, and passed on April 5, from cancer.

His obituary states Doerksen was "crazy about airplanes," having a 51-year career in aviation.

He first joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at the age of 17.

"A gifted aircraft mechanic, he serviced everything from small Tutor jets to a variety of wide-bodied commercial airliners," the obituary states.

The highlight of his career was with the Snowbirds in 1973, performing at airshows across Canada and the U.S.

Doerksen is said to have been multi-talented, and once built a speedboat with his brother, Bill, when they lived in Fort St. John.

He was an "all-around fix-it man" and also wrote his memoirs in his later years.

Doerksen is survived by his wife, Evelyn, children Marci and Byron five grandchildren, a great-grandson, and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held June 23 at the Bella Vista Church of God.