Vernon's own Kaarina Schrott up for prestigious award

Photo: Contributed Kaarina Schrott

Vernon's Kaarina Schrott, founder and CEO of One Step Foot Care, has been named as a top 100 semi-finalist in the Canadian Total Mom Inc. Business Pitch and Recognition Awards for 2023.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to Kaarina's hard work, passion, dedication to growing her business, and improving the lives of those around her,” a press release from Canadian Total Mom Inc. Said.

“It's been a great experience so far,” Schrott said the competition she entered. “I'm still competing for one of the top spots, which would be nice, but I think even getting far is a huge honour.

The mother of three said being in the top 100 is even more gratifying considering the difficulties that was brought on by COVID restrictions.

“The challenges of a health-focused business through COVID were significant,” she said. “The fact that I didn't fold or anything like that, the fact that I even grew during one of the most tumultuous times during business and then to be recognized in Canada, is a huge thing.”

Add staffing challenges, a broken leg and a surgical procedure to the mix, and Schrott deserves the recognition.

The grand prize in the contest is $50,000 in cash and business services to help the winner move strategically and successfully, along with the opportunity to connect with investors, advisors, national programs and business support.

For more information on the contestants and competition, click here.

To vote for a contestant, click here.

Based in Vernon, One Step Foot Care is dedicated to providing the best in foot care education and services for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Schrott began her nursing career in 2000, with a focus in geriatric care. While working at an acute care facility in Vancouver, she noticed that when the podiatrist came to visit, patients were lined up in the hallway, waiting their turn for foot care with little dignity and comfort.

So, she set out to do things differently and in 2010, Schrott became an Advanced Foot Care Nurse and launched One Step Foot Care.

Schrott began teaching advanced foot care courses in 2017, and in 2021 she partnered with Foot Canada Training to become a licensed education provider.

She continues to educate nurses across BC, helping develop their skills and launch their new careers as foot care nurses.

Total Mom Inc. is a women-owned company on a mission to transform the way women access support, education, and community on a personal and professional level.

Total Mom delivers entrepreneurship and business lifestyle programs and initiatives for women to grow a profitable and sustainable business while juggling motherhood.