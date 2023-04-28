Last-minute dropout see wedding media business back in Enterprize running

Photo: Contributed Kacy Sloan

The 2023 Enterprize Challenge has a late addition to its list of finalists.

Kacy Sloan was almost ready to tuck away all her materials two weeks ago, when she heard she hadn't made the final cut.

Then the phone rang.

“I was so surprised,” says Sloan, owner of Cardinal Vow Media, when she learned a finalist had dropped out and she was now back in the running.

Sloan is a wedding media co-ordinator, helping couples access the region’s top talent to capture the big day, and letting photographers and videographers focus on the fun of shooting.

Matthew Cyr of Spectra Shielding, which specializes in electromagnetic field radiation detection and reduction, received an incredible business opportunity and stepped out of the competition, challenge organizers say.

That left a seventh spot open, and Sloan was called.

“I'm thrilled about the chance to do the final pitch,” says Sloan, who lives in Armstrong.

Presented by VantageOne Credit Union and Community Futures North Okanagan, the business challenge culminates in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 18.

The winner, voted on by a panel of volunteer judges, takes home start-up capital and more than $30,000 in business services prize packages.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Pitches start at 6 p.m.