Coldstream makes sand, sandbags available as water levels rise

Photo: Jon Manchester

As temperatures rise and so do creeks, the District of Coldstream is making sand and sandbags available to residents.

The district has setup three locations for residents to access supplies for any flood prevention measures they may require.

Bags and sand are provided at the following locations:

Lavington Fire Hall - 9739 School Road

Coldstream Fire Hall - 8008 Aberdeen Road

Kalamalka Road, across from Postill Drive

Residents should bring their own shovel.

The district advises it is completing daily creek checks to monitor water levels.