Volunteers needed in Kelowna and Vernon to assist HOPE Outreach

Photo: HOPE Outreach

HOPE Outreach is looking for volunteers in Kelowna and Vernon to assist people at risk.

The locally founded non-profit is seeking volunteers to assist in providing basic necessities to unhoused and vulnerable people in the Okanagan.

“Hope teams are out in the community every night providing food, water, clothing and other essentials,” says Caitlyn Parkinson with HOPE.

“Volunteer positions are open to anyone over 18 years of age, of any gender, who want to make a difference in our community.”

Volunteer opportunities include not only in-person outreach, but also support positions such as donation co-ordination, Jewels of HOPE’s monthly ladies gatherings, pick-ups, graphic design, and fundraising.

“We are also actively searching for volunteers to join our 24/7 support line,” Parkinson says.

“Training is provided and you’ll be a part of a tenacious volunteer network, taking action to address the housing and toxic drug issues in our community.”

For more information, or to apply, click here.