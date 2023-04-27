BX Ranch Dog Park to close May 1-10 for walking path upgrades

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's BX Ranch Dog Park is temporarily closing again.

The popular park was closed earlier this month to ensure public safety as hydroseeding took place around the new BX Creek sediment pond.

The park will be closed again May 1 to 10 while crews improve walking paths in the park.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the current wood fibre pathways will be replaced with more weather-resilient gravel paths.

The improvements aim to increase park accessibility and enhance users' experience. The site will remain closed 24 hours a day during construction to ensure public safety.

Signs have been posted on site to notify park users of the closure.

During the closure, the public is encouraged to use Mutrie Dog Park, located at 4011 Mutrie Rd., or explore other dog-friendly parks and trails.

Upgrades to Mutrie Dog Park are also planned this spring, including the addition of shade trees, a water fountain for dogs and their human guardians, and similar pathway upgrades.

The RDNO will provide an update when the dates the work will take place are confirmed.

Tourism Vernon offers a complete list of dog-friendly spaces for both on and off leash options.