Bannister Vernon receives GM President’s Award as one of best in Canada

Photo: Contributed Ryla Mutiger - District Sales Manager, Western Canada, left, and Brad Nakucyj - General Manager, Bannister GM Vernon.

Vernon's Bannister GM has been named one of the country’s best auto dealerships.

The General Motors President’s Club Award was presented to the local dealership Wednesday.

It certifies Bannister as one of the nation's top-rated dealers in customer service, new vehicle sales, and dealership growth.

Only 50 dealerships in Canada receive the prestigious award from GM each year.

"Our dedicated staff and loyal customers are the reason for this award," says general manager Brad Nakucyj.

"Bannister GM Vernon has been the No. 1 dealer for purchase and delivery satisfaction in B.C. year after year, and the community is a huge part of it," he said.

Nakucyj thanked all the dealerships' customers – past, present and future – for the recognition.