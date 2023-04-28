Coldstream mom shares son's tragic story in hopes of saving other lives

Photo: Gail Fisher

A fundraiser for a grieving Coldstream mother has brought in more than $10,000 in just a couple of days.

When Gail Fisher came home Sunday night, she found her 17-year-old son lifeless in their home.

“If I can save one person’s life by telling his story, then that’s what I’ll do – because I won’t let his life be wasted,” says Fisher.

She describes her son Kaleb as an incredible person who was loved by everyone who met him.

He had earned a coveted spot in the upcoming police academy next month, and was going to graduate in June.

“You should have read what the teachers wrote about him on his academy application,” his mother says. “He always presents himself as very mature and responsible.”

Many may recognize Fisher from her decade as karaoke host and entertainment director for the Longhorn Pub.

She now runs a painting company and worked side by side with her son.

“I wanted him to learn a trade so he’d never have to work for minimum wage again,” she says.

But while everyone around Kaleb could see his bright future, Fisher shares her son’s own thoughts about his place in the world were not as hopeful.

“He had written extensively and left it for us,” she explained.

Kaleb began identifying as a male when he turned 14. Earlier this year, he made the decision to start testosterone treatment and was scheduled for 'top surgery' later this year.

Rickie Rochon, a family friend and business partner, set up an online fundraiser to help Fisher through the tragic time, allowing her to grieve without worrying about bills.

As of Thursday, it had raised more than $11,000 in just two days.

A portion of the proceeds will also be directed toward a future bursary in Kaleb’s name.

“Please help our beautiful Gail get through this horrible tragedy by our community wrapping our arms around her and helping her anyway we can,” Rochon wrote on the GoFundMe page.

A celebration of Kaleb’s life will be held at Coldstream Creek Park May 17 at 4:30 p.m.

“He would have been celebrating his 18th birthday that day.”