North Okanagan's Bloom Tulip Festival waiting on heat for colour pop

Tracey Prediger

“The tulips look like they have doubled in size since yesterday,” says Alexis Szarek, who runs Bloom Flower Festivals from her Spallumcheen farm.

The festival is set to open May 4, but Szarek notes cooler temperatures are delaying the tulip bloom this spring.

“Every year, we are working with Mother Nature. She definitely works everything on her own schedule, she doesn’t really work to the schedule we have,” says Szarek.

“The first weekend we will likely have extremely limited colour.”

But a delayed start to the blooming season means the tulips will likely stay beautiful right up until the end of May.

This will be the second Bloom Tulip Festival Szarek is hosting in Armstrong. She organized several Fraser Valley festivals in Abbotsford before moving to the Okanagan.

This year, the third generation Canadian tulip farmer is promising even more blooms.

More than half million bulbs have been brought in from the Netherlands and planted in her fields. That’s up from 300,000 last year.

And when they bloom, there will single, double, and specialty fringed tulips in a rainbow of colours.

“The colour of tulips we don’t have is blue. There are no blue tulips, but we do try to come up with the rest of the rainbow of colour,” she says.

Some dates will also have music and food on site. There are also picnic tables, lawn games, and plenty of props in the field for photo ops. There will even be specialty paint and yoga nights.

Tickets are available at the gate, but are cheaper if you buy online.

Szarek says peak bloom will likely be between Mother’s Day and the May long weekend.

The last day for the Tulip Festival is May 28 – and the Bloom Sunflower Festival will likely get underway mid-August.