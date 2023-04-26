Dumped cat skin and bones, still missing in woods above Vernon

Photo: Jennifer Davy

A likely abandoned cat is breaking hearts and stoking anger in the Hartnell Road neighbourhood of BX.

The calico feline was first spotted on Monday.

Jennifer Davy stopped to take pictures of the animal because it was so pretty. That’s when she noticed pieces of painters tape on the cat.

“I thought, well that’s weird, then I looked around and I saw that he had been taped inside a box, must have escaped,” said Davy.

“So I picked him up, or her, and it was all skin and bones.”

She carried the cat back down the trail to her truck and almost managed to get the cat inside to bring it to safety, but two dogs spooked it.

It slipped away, and she was unable to coax the cat back. Davy says it was very well behaved and seemed like a domestic cat.

“It let me pick it up, it wasn't feral,” she says.

This isn’t the first time Davy has found an abandoned animal at the same location. She previously saved a rooster in the same spot.

Davy says she’d like to see a local shelter put up a trail camera to deter people from abandoning unwanted animals.

“This is the second animal I found out here ... I'm just disappointed in humanity more than anything,” she said.

Friend and co-worker Madison Hooper has helping by posting notices about the cat and recruiting people to look for it, with the aim of getting it to a loving forever home.

Davy plans to stop after work to search for the animal as well and says she'll update the situation if the cat is found.

“If they see someone carrying a box on a trail, it's probably not for a good reason,” says Hooper.

“You can always drop your animals off at a shelter. Even if they’re at capacity, it's better to do that than to put it in a box in the woods.”