Enderby's Starlight Drive-In working on May opening

Photo: Starlight Drive-In

A sure sign that summer is just around the corner is signs of activity at Enderby's Starlight Drive-In.

The drive-in theatre is one of few left in Western Canada and is a nostalgic local landmark for residents of the North Okanagan.

The Starlight posted this week on its Facebook page that work has begun on repainting its giant outdoor screen.

"This week we start the biggest job of our opening chores ... once the screen is painted, we should be able to set our opening date," management wrote.

The Starlight says opening night will be sometime in May.

That's later than some years. Previous openings have come in April and even March, but they are heavily weather dependent.

The slow arrival of spring this year has no doubt slowed things down.

But the Starlight says deliveries are arriving, and the opening date "is still in the works."