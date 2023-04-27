Bumper sticker for donor sparks cross-Canada search for donor

Photo: Kelly Konieczny

When she was told by her transplant team to be proactive and take her search for a new kidney beyond the borders of her home province of Alberta, Kelly Konieczny decided to have bumper stickers made up.

And with an Okanagan connection, you'll likely see them around town.

'Please find help a kidney for Kelly' the stickers say, along with a phone number and email address.

Konieczny is a mother of three whose middle daughter attends UBC Okanagan, and she attends dialysis sessions in Vernon

During her latest visit, Konieczny brought a bunch of the stickers with her.

"My daughter’s friends all wanted them," she says.

Konieczny was born with polycystic kidney disease, which is a genetic disorder causing her kidneys to keep growing, develop countless cysts and eventually stop functioning.

“It’s painful,” she says. “I always have a sore back and tummy and I run out of energy a lot.”

But that doesn’t keep her from travelling here to visit her daughter, even after starting dialysis two and a half years ago.

Kelly has been able to receive dialysis in both Vernon and Kelowna after having her right kidney removed.

“Kidneys are normally the size of your fist, mine was the size of a football,” she says.

Both her husband and sister in law have offered organ donation, but Konieczny has a high antibody sensitivity that makes her difficult to match.

“I was told to not eliminate anyone who will step forward to undergo the initial blood testing,” she says. “It’s not impossible for me to find a match, it’s just going to be hard.”

Konieczny’s search for a kidney is now Canada wide.

“I still have a lot of life yet to live,” she says.

Call or text 780-581-4031 or email [email protected].