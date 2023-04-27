Vernon Yacht Club Boat & Leisure Show returns May 6-7

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Boat Show is back next month.

The Vernon Yacht Club's Boat & Leisure Show returns May 6 and 7 as the club celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Boat show co-ordinator Dave Groleau says the weekend event will feature new and used boats for sale, offer sail and power boat demo rides, and much more.

There will be paddle and power water sports equipment, boating safety and leisure vendors, safety demonstrations, and food and beverages for hungry for boat fans.

Vernon Search and Rescue, RCMP and Transport Canada will be taking part, and there will also be educational material on lake conservation and invasive mussels.

The North Okanagan Sailing Association will also be offering face painting for kids.

The show will be accepting non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army food bank.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking is available at Marshall Fields, with a free Kal Tire shuttle to the yacht club every 10 minutes.

The club is located at 7919 Okanagan Landing Rd., just past Paddlewheel Park.