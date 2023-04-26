Early morning drug bust nets cocaine, meth, fentanyl and guns in Vernon

Photo: File photo

Cocaine, methamphetamines and suspected fentanyl were seized early Wednesday in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit made the bust about 7 a.m. on the 3500 block of 24th Avenue.

Local police executed a search warrant with the help of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says a shotgun and airsoft gun were also seized during the “planned operation,” which was “in support of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities.”

Two of six people arrested in the home remain in police custody, but are expected to be released pending review of possible charges.

The dollar value and quantity of the drugs found was not disclosed.