Rubber duckies to race in Vernon Creek in guide dog fundraiser

Photo: Vernon Lions Club

Thousands of plastic ducks will be released into Vernon Creek in Polson Park this July.

Ducks for Dogs is back, put on by the Vernon Lions Club. It's a race between 4,000 plastic ducks, with the holder of the first duck across the finish line's number winning $1,000.

The club has begun selling tickets for $5 each. To see where the lions will be stationed, keep an eye on their website.

Each ticket will have a number with a matching tagged duck. The yellow plastic ducks will be dumped into the creek from big tubs and float downstream to the finish line on July 15.

Local police will be helping out and catching the first, second and third place ducks.

First place is getting that thousand bucks, second will take home $500, third will get $250, and last place will be rewarded as well with $100 for the lame duck.

There will be entertainment, games for children, and barbecue lunches to purchase on site.

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs will also be there with a guide dog to take people through a maze to experience what it would be like to be blind.

“We're hoping to raise a full $20,000,” said Ron Mare with the Vernon Lions Club.

The funds raised will provide autistic children in the community with service dogs. This year, the club hopes to raise enough money to bring two service dogs to Vernon.

The BC and Alberta Guide Dogs Association breeds and trains service dogs and then matches the animals with community members in need.

“The dogs make such a difference [for autistic children],” says Sharon Cain, Vernon Lions president.

Vernon’s first Ducks for Dogs was held in 2019, and returned last year after taking a hiatus for COVID.

The duck race will begin at 2 p.m. on the 15th.