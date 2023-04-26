Increased water demand coming from climate change

Photo: BCWS File photo: White Rock Lake wildfire

Okanagan can expect more spring floods, but longer and drier summers in the future.

That’s thanks to climate change, says James Littley, Deputy Administrator with the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

“According to the 2020 report, climate projections for the Okanagan region, we will see warmer temperatures here,” explains Littley.

“Summers will be considerably hotter and drier, and that'll come with ecosystem impacts and increased water demand. There'll be a longer growing season for agriculture, again, increasing water demands.”

With hotter and drier summers expected, droughts will be more likely in the Okanagan. Droughts and the fires they can cause are nothing new to Vernonites.

In Summer of 2021 the province was in the grips of a heat dome causing record high temperatures. This led to the worst wildfire season on record in the Kamloops Fire District, which encompasses the Okanagan, and second worst fire season ever provincially.

Climate change will also cause warmer winter temperatures which means the snowpack storage isn’t going to last the same way. The Okanagan will then need to shift from snowpacks to rain dominated hydrology in the hills - creating a larger risk of spring flooding.

Littley says we need to change our culture around how we use water in our community.

“Significant water goes to our lawns and landscaping in residential areas, and accounts for about 24% of our water use in the Okanagan,” said Littley.

“Think about that, about a quarter of our water ends up on our green lawns.”

The Okanagan Basin Water Board completed a study between 2015 and 2018 and found the average Okanagan household used 1,032 litres of water each day. That’s one of the highest in Canada.

Little encourages those interested in changing their water usage habits to visit okanaganwaterwise.ca