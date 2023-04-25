Canada goose shot with arrow dies despite rescue attempt

Photo: Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary

A Canada Goose with an arrow buried deep in its body did not survive after being rescued in Vernon.

Evan, who usually volunteers with a Lake Country rabbit sanctuary, was sent on a wild goose chase Monday evening after a resident of Creekside Retirement Residence saw a goose waddling by Vernon Creek with an arrow sticking out of its body.

The injured bird was reported to BC Wildlife, who in turn contacted the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary.

Annie Monod runs the sanctuary and says it’s not unusual to get a call from the province.

“We are always on call to help because BC Wildlife is way out in Burnaby,” says Monod. “We can only help to secure an animal and transport it to care because of licensing restrictions.”

While Evan was skeptical he’d find the bird, Monod was busy calling area vets.

“Even went to the creek, and it was like this goose just knew Evan was there to help him ... he walked right up to it,” says Monod.

Although the goose was rushed to VCA Tri Lake Animal Hospital in Winfiled, the arrow was burried deep within the goose’s belly and it succumbed to its injuries.

Monod believes the shooting was deliberate after researching the arrow that was pulled from the goose.

“These arrows sell for $200 a package and they are meant to take down a deer or antelope,” she says.

“The kicker is that this was done through malice and pure evil to do this kind of damage to an innocent animal.”