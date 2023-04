Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

A crash that had reduced Highway 97A south of Enderby to a single lane has now been cleared, DriveBc advises.

ORIGINAL: 3:40 p.m.

A crash has reduced Highway 97A south of Enderby to single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between Stepney Road and 1st Avenue.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays.