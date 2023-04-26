Court OK's release for prolific Vernon offender

Photo: RCMP/file photo

A prolific offender with a criminal record dating back more than a decade has been granted release from custody after his latest crimes in Vernon.

Robert Heltman, 32, had been remanded in custody in Kamloops since his March 14 arrest on a bench warrant.

Heltman, of Armstrong, has had numerous no-shows in court and was the focus of an hours-long Emergency Response Team action in Okanagan Landing in 2020 in which a tip that he was holed up in a house on Brooks Lane proved incorrect.

He was the focus of an RCMP helicopter search and was arrested on Westside Road in December 2020 after fleeing from police.

Heltman has a record dating back to 2010 for crimes including assault, and he escaped from custody in 2021.

His latest transgression was less serious – he was caught shoplifting a coffee maker from the London Drugs store at Vernon Square Mall on Feb. 11. Two days later, he walked out of the Vernon Safeway with Gatorade, chocolate milk and whipped cream without paying.

After he was apprehended by a loss prevention officer, he angrily trashed the room.

He was arrested by police the next day, but failed to show up for his court date on March 9.

Crown and defence gave a joint consent release submission, and Heltman was granted release on several conditions, including that he stay away from Vernon Square, report to a bail supervisor and undergo alcohol and substance counselling.

Court was told Heltman has suffered with anxiety and depression as well as addiction.

He was hoping to be released so he could attend residential treatment for his issues.

The request was granted.