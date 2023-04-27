Caravan Farm Theatre rolls into 2023 with diverse season

Photo: Contributed

Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre kicks off its 2023 season with a dinner event, auction and spaghetti western charm.

La Dolce Vita takes place June 3 with music by Petunia and the Vipers, a live and silent auction, and a family-style dinner served al fresco.

A reimagining of Caravan’s Hands Up! fundraiser of years past, the event's focus is on raising funds to support summer, fall and winter productions.

"Expect a romantic western-style evening with a Euro-feminine twist," says artistic director Estelle Shook. "As our one main fundraiser of the year, we have a beautiful collection of auction items that show the generosity, support and diversity of businesses in our region."

It's also an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy an evening of entertainment and a home-cooked meal

"This year, we're really focused on bringing the community together," says Shook.

"There's such an appetite for uplifting celebrations in our community. We couldn't think of a better way to start this summer."

Tickets are on sale now through caravanfarmtheatre.com.

Caravan's schedule for the year includes:

Audio Land Walks, May 14-Aug. 19

Experience the beauty of nature, the winding paths through the trees, the sound of birds singing in the spring air, in the Audio Land Walks. Explore the 80-acre farm with stories inspired by the land.

Every Brilliant Thing, July 18-Aug. 20

Complete with audience participation, this intimate and heart-warming show deals with depression by shifting the focus to the small things that bring people joy.

Outdoor Film Festival, Sept. 7-11

Caravan’s fourth annual Outdoor Film Festival and Indigenous Short Film Showcase are back this September. Featuring four titles and four shorts over four days.

The Labyrinth, Oct. 10-27

Take the comfort of the Audio Land Walks, turn it upside down and add a thick layer of dread. The personalized and high-horror experience kicks off the Halloween season.

Walk of Terror Spectacular, Oct. 28

Featuring two live bands – Freak Motif and Blackberry Wood – the Walk of Terror continues Caravan’s Halloween tradition with ghouls, ghosts, goblins and, a costume contest, fire dancing and fine tunes.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 5-Jan. 7

Rounding out the 2023 season for Caravan is the popular winter sleigh ride performance. A redux of a story the audience knows and loves, this year’s performance of The Nutcracker is a faithful retelling with a uniquely-Caravan twist.