Vernon RCMP seek suspect who fled from scene of theft in stolen truck

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation.

On April 17, police received reports of the same suspect committing theft at two businesses in Vernon.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man with a short brown beard, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and wearing glasses.

The suspect was driving a grey, 2007 GMC Sierra pickup last seen with Alberta licence plate CBL 5705. It has dark tinted windows and a soft tonneau cover.

RCMP confirm both the truck and plate are stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspect or truck is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2023-5993 or remain anonymous via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) or online.

About 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a theft on the 4900 block of 27th Street. Shortly after, police received a second report of a theft committed by the same suspect on the 2200 block of 58th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the suspect leaving. The suspect ignored police directions, entered the pickup and “sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians and vehicles.”

Officers did not pursue in the interest of public safety and have not yet located the man or the vehicle.