Water main break prompts boil advisory in Killiney Beach

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents served by the Killiney Beach water system.

The notice affects the following properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road:

9614 - 9674 Keithley Road

502 - 519 Leah Road

Affected customers were notified Monday evening following emergency repairs to a break on the main servicing those properties.

To safely consume tap water, customers should bring water to a rolling boil on a stovetop for at least 60 seconds.

Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food.

Customers may wish to use bottled or distilled water until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.