Former Vernon Vipers owner to be honoured with road in his name

A former owner of the Vernon Vipers is being honoured by the city.

The arena access road leading to Kal Tire Place will be renamed in honour of Duncan Wray, city council decided Monday.

Coun. Akbal Mund brought forward the motion to rename the road.

Being an access road, council doesn't need to follow typical road naming policies.

Council directed administration to suggest a suitable suffix for the road: Duncan Wray way, street, etc.

Administration suggested Duncan Wray Access and said renaming costs should be minimal, “within a few-hundred dollars.”

Wray passed away suddenly in 2018.

He purchased the BC Hockey League team in 1992 when the team was still known as the Vernon Lakers. Its name was changed to the Vipers for the 1995-96 season.

Under Wray’s tenure, the Vipers won seven BCHL championships and six Doyle Cup B.C.-Alberta championships. The Vipers won 12 Interior Conference pennants and three BCHL regular season titles while Wray owned the team.

City administration will return to council with the cost and the final name suggestion.