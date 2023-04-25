Vernon's Upper Room Mission to open salon for those who can't afford a haircut

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Upper Room Mission is seeking volunteer hair stylists to snip and clip at a small hair salon being set up in its basement.

Volunteer co-ordinator Amy Flater says the Mission has been given a stylist's chair and a salon-style sink they plan to put to good use soon.

"We're hoping there will be some stylists who would be interested in volunteering their services for our guests," says Flater.

The salon area still needs to be painted and spruced up before any guests can sit in the chair.

Electrical work may also need to be done to accommodate a straightening iron and a blow dryer, which the mission still has on its wish list.

Many of those who frequent the Upper Room Mission aren't 'living rough,' says Flater.

Many just don't have enough to make ends meet, let alone the extra funds for a haircut.

The idea behind the program would allow people to look their best – whether it's when family are visiting or when people are getting ready for a job interview.

"A good haircut always gives someone a good confidence boost," says Flater.

“It would be nice to offer a service once or twice a month” – or even more often if the mission has the volunteers to offer the service.

Setting up the salon and screening volunteers will take a little, time and the salon service likely won't be ready for its first clients until the end of May or June.