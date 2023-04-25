Vernon approves fire engine replacement for $1.2M, delivery could take 2+ years

Photo: Jon Manchester

For $1.2 million, Vernon will be getting a new fire truck.

Council on Monday authorized the purchase of a replacement fire engine for Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

The money will come from the city's fire apparatus reserve fund, which currently has a $967,083 balance.

The remaining funds will come in 2024 from the reserve's annual $360,000 contribution.

The process to purchase and build a new fire truck can take over two years, with one vendor quoting over three years, council heard Monday.

The VFRS long-term fleet plan calls for a replacement in 2024.

The new fire engine will replace one that is 27 years old.