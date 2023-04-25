Capacity of Vernon's water reclamation centre to handle city growth questioned

Photo: City of Vernon

There's no clarity on the capacity of Vernon's water reclamation centre to accommodate new development in the city.

At Monday's council meeting, Coun. Kari Gares said the city needs to know what the capacity is.

Council, she said, is committed to adding residential densification, and knowing capacity is important. She sought clarity on how much more the centre can handle, so council can be informed to make decisions on development projects.

“Maybe I'm wrong, but should we not know what our capacity is even prior to these improvements that have happened? Especially if we are moving forward with enhancing our development within our community?” said Gares.

City administration didn’t have an immediate answer, saying further investigation would be needed.

A report to council showed the centre is currently operating at 50% capacity, but Gares requested a more definitive number.

The report notes capacity is impacted by biological oxygen demand that is increased from 'high-strength' waste contributors such as the Okanagan Spring brewery, which has a dedicated line to the reclamation plant.

"This is often the limiting factor and is variable depending on the number and type of commercial/industrial businesses connected to the system," the city report states.

A high rate anaerobic digester is being commissioned at the reclamation centre that is expected to address the issue, but it will take six months to a year to accurately determine its effect.

"We're pushing forward with good size development projects. But I don't want to put our infrastructure at risk either. So I think it's imperative for this council to know that data a little bit more concretely than what we do," said Gares.

Coun. Brian Quiring raised concerns about “going down this road.”

“The increased burden on the infrastructure should be managed by the sewer portion of (development cost charges) that goes into reserve,” said Quiring. “So we always, theoretically, should always have enough money in the bank to do the upgrades that we need.”