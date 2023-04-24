Off-leash dogs causing problems at Marshall Fields baseball diamonds

Photo: Google Maps

Off-leash dogs are causing problems at Vernon's Marshall Fields.

Coun. Kari Gares called for more attention to the area, Monday, after several recent incidents.

Gares says during the baseball season kickoff, reports came in about dogs being off leash in the spectator area of the ball diamonds. The dogs were reported to have been peeing on spectator blankets and chairs.

“I'm just wondering what our go-forward would be,” said Gares. “Maybe there just needs to be some increased dog control out there.”

Mayor Victor Cumming noted spectators sit within the off-leash dog area.

Dog control falls under Regional District of North Okanagan jurisdiction and would require an RDNO officer to monitor the area.

Coun. Akbal Mund said it is a long-term problem, and the city can’t rely on RDNO to have someone there patrolling at all times.

He suggested looking into installing a fence to block dogs from the spectators.

Mund said he has always been against having dogs in that area.

“I think what we need to do is think long term,” said Mund. “Maybe we have to put a three foot high fence around the areas around the ball diamonds, just to control the dogs from entering that area. I think that's something that we may want to look at, for future.”

Gares said it's clearly a problem that needs to be addressed and agreed that the issue needs to be looked into more.