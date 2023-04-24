Vernon road line repainting expected to begin tonight

Photo: Pixabay

Vernonites frustrated with hard-to-see road lines are about to get some relief.

It’s time for Vernon to begin repainting road lines.

The city says it’s expected to begin painting tonight, weather permitting.

The line painting is typically done once street cleaning is finished, to ensure best quality and adhesion. It should take a total of four to six weeks to complete needed painting across the community.

Coun. Kari Gares brought the issue up at council, Monday, saying she'd heard chatter from residents wanting to know when road painting would be done.

She asked for clarification on the timeline for the public.

Administration updated council that the repainting will begin tonight if weather co-operates.

“A lot of people just simply think they should be painted now,” said Gares.

“I understand where they’re coming from, it is pretty hard to see the lines when they’re not there.”