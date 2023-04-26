Vernon schools take steps to avert cheating using ChatGPT

Photo: SD22 Seaton Secondary School

Artificial intelligence program ChatGPT is sweeping the internet - and local schools are taking steps to prevent it from sweeping through classrooms as well.

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins says Vernon students have already tried to use ChatGPT to cheat on their schoolwork.

There haven’t been many cases, but it has happened, Perkins says.

“It's going to evolve, and I think it will become more prevalent as more and more folks become aware of it, but it will evolve in both positive and negative ways,” Perkins told Castanet.

The AI program can understand human language and generate its own text. Its website describes it as a “really smart robot that you can talk to, and it will talk back to you.”

ChatGPT has “learned” a large amount of data, including things like books, websites, and articles. It’s well trained on how people use language, and is able to generate its own responses.

“When you give ChatGPT some text to work with, it uses what it has learned from that massive dataset to try and predict what text should come next. It does this by breaking down the input text into smaller parts and using complex math to figure out what the most likely next part should be.”

“Then, once ChatGPT has predicted what the next part of the text should be, it generates that text and uses it to keep predicting what comes next. This process continues until ChatGPT has generated a whole response to your original text.”

Secondary school staff are discussing the best way to work with or counter ChatGPT, says Perkins.

“As technology advances, teachers who traditionally use essays, such as English or social studies teachers, are concerned,” she said.

Trying to combat students using Chat GPT technology, the school district has started implementing changes that include providing class time for essays or research assignments so they’re not done at home, and changing up the type of collaborative project assignments.

Instead of assigning traditional homework, teachers might have students complete assignments in front of them.

“We’re definitely concerned and want to keep in front of it one way or another,” says Perkins.