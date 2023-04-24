O'Keefe Ranch touts glamping, social enterprise to dig its way out of debt

Photo: Contributed

O'Keefe Ranch will make its pitch for continued support from Coldstream this evening.

The ranch has struggled with deteriorating buildings, reduced visitors during the COVID pandemic, and a six-figure debt to the City of Vernon.

It says several of its buildings need "urgent" repairs, with the cost being unknown.

O'Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage president Bruce Cummings is expected to outline those concerns to council council at tonight's meeting.

He'll also present the ranch's new business plan, something that was suggested after pleading with Vernon council last month for debt relief.

The City of Vernon accepted the trust of land and artifacts on the ranch in 1977 on condition they would be maintain an educational and historic park. That agreement was renewed in 1997 for a 30-year term which expires in 2027.

In 2018, its five-year plan toward financial sustainability sought a transition to a "social enterprise" to create more revenue streams, including a 10-site 'glamping' area that will be operational this summer.

But, the plan did not foresee the effects of the pandemic, a heat dome, fire evacuation, avian bird flu, inflation and labour shortage.

"The buildings are aging and showing it. The City of Vernon is surveying the buildings and other infrastructure to get a better idea of how to proceed. The goal is to get an asset management plan in place," Cummings' report states.

"Climate change has affected the ranch ... and our flock was eliminated due to avian flu, so we have to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

The ranch boasts more than 18,000 visitors a year, and programming changes are making it more interactive, including using the mansion as one of the sets in seasonal performance of A Christmas Carol.

During recent emergencies, the ranch was also used as a safe haven for fire and flood evacuees and their animals.

O'Keefe receives grants or grants in aid from the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and the Township of Spallumcheen to fund its operations.