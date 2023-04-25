Old tires tossed on side of road frustrate Lavington residents

Photo: Shane Berg

Dumping of tires and other junk is ruffling the feathers of a Lavington neighbourhood.

"Getting super sick of this every year," Shane Berg posted in the Lavington FB Facebook group.

"Found on Reid Road, as It is every year, twice a year, someone tosses their tires here and I end up picking them up."

Berg notes that all tire shops accept used tires for free through a federal recycling program.

"That's why we pay environmental fees, to fund these return programs," he wrote.

Several group members thanked Berg for his cleanup, and also noted it is not the first time dumping has occurred in the area.

"I have lived on Reid Road for 38 years. I have caught a lot of people over the years disposing there junk here. Pretty disgusting," wrote Diana Burgos Grant.