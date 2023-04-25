Judge rules following driver mostly to blame for collision south of Vernon - despite mattress on highway

Photo: Google Maps

Although it's been more than six years since a collision on Highway 97 south of Vernon, a judge has only just ruled that the following driver who rear-ended an SUV is mostly at fault – despite there being a mattress lying loose on the roadway.

In a BC Supreme Court decision rendered April 17 in Vernon, Justice G.P. Weatherill found in favour of plaintiff Karen Maureen Cooper who came across a mattress on the highway while driving at night north towards Vernon Nov. 29, 2016.

Cooper said she braked hard, swerved to avoid the mattress and was rear-ended by a pickup driven by Brenden Finch. The truck was owned by co-defendant Andrea Kathleen Clements.

The collision happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at the bottom of the long hill coming down into Oyama, where the speed limit changes from 100 km/h to 90 km/h. At the time, it was dark, traffic was moderately heavy, and the roads were wet.

Cooper was driving her SUV in the left lane, and the right lane was busy with many vehicles in it. She says all were going about the speed limit.

Finch was following Cooper in a Ford F-150 pickup and estimated he was three to four car lengths behind.

As the vehicles followed the leftward curve in the highway at the bottom of the hill, Cooper testified she saw the mattress suddenly appear in her lane and took evasive steps to avoid it. She braked hard and attempted to pass between it and the centre barriers as the right lane was full.

A second or two after hitting the mattress with her right tires, the truck hit the rear of the SUV.

Weatherill said witnesses all gave "somewhat differing versions of the collision and its surrounding circumstances ... respecting speeds, distances, times and driver reactions."

Sierra Petrie said the contact with the mattress caused the SUV to quickly come to a near stop, and Finch said he was unable to avoid rear-ending Cooper's vehicle.

He blamed the collision on the plaintiff and/or the driver responsible for the mattress being on the highway.

Tara Smith, Petrie's passenger, recalled that traffic in both lanes was light. She was the only witness who testified that the SUV swerved into the right lane prior to impacting the mattress.

Finch's passenger, Jon Miller, said both vehicles were initially in the right lane and pulled into the left lane at the bottom of the hill in order to pass a slower moving vehicle.

He recalled the truck was 15 to 20 'dashes in the road' behind the SUV and that there was nowhere for the truck to go when the SUV suddenly slowed.

Accident reconstruction expert engineer Harvey West, who wasn't at the scene said because of the geometry of the highway and presence of barriers, the mattress would not become visible until it was about 100 metres or 3.6 seconds away at 100 km/h.

At that speed, he said a safe separation distance between is a minimum of 56 metres and that Finch should have been at least 10 car lengths behind Cooper.

"The law in relation to rear-end collisions is well settled," Weatherill ruled. "The driver of a following vehicle has a duty to drive at a distance from the vehicle in front that allows for the speed, traffic and conditions...

"One thing that is clear from the evidence is that the witnesses' attempts to estimate distance, timing and speed were pure guesses and far from precise."

Weatherill did not accept Finch and Miller's evidence that they were travelling at a safe distance behind the SUV.

The judge ruled Cooper took "a reasonably prudent emergency evasive action."

"By Mr. Finch's own admission, he was following too close to the SUV to avoid the collision. His estimate was that he was three to four car lengths behind the SUV, travelling at 100 km/h. Mr. West's opinion, which I accept, is that he should have been travelling closer to 10 car lengths behind the SUV to be at a safe distance."

Cooper also launched an insurance claim alleging the negligence of the unidentified motorist who caused the mattress to fall on the highway caused or contributed to the crash. That claim was previously settled.

Weatherill agreed the unidentified driver was partly to blame, but apportioned 70% of the blame to Finch, for following too closely, and 30% to the unknown driver.

Cooper was also awarded court costs.

She did admit to liability in two other accidents, details of which were not disclosed in the judgment.