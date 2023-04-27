My Big Fat Greek Food Truck hits the streets in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

One man is bringing his heritage to Vernon through his new food truck.

My Big Fat Greek Food Truck just opened and is run by TJ Colovos, whose dad is Greek and mom is Canadian.

“We lived in Greece for just over 10 years, and it’s all homemade, all home recipes from my parents and from my grandparents. My parents, they owned restaurants for I don’t know how many years, most of their lives,” says Colovos.

“It started down in Burnaby, here in B.C., and then they moved to Athens and started more restaurants ... and now it’s gotten passed down to us.”

Last past weekend was the truck’s first, and even the rain didn’t stop people from enjoying the food. You can find the truck at the library parking lot today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at Bannister GM on Friday.

To find out where the truck will be going forward, follow it on Instagram or Facebook.

Colovos says the food truck idea came to him when hosting Greek Easter for friends and family. He says everyone loved the food and told him it was some of the best Greek food they’d ever tasted, and so the food truck plan was born.

“I had that idea planted in the back of my head for the last few years, and the opportunity came when we found this truck.”

“The community support’s been amazing, obviously with social media nowadays, you go on Facebook and you just see the comments from people ... we’re really feeling the love.”

The truck can be found throughout the Okanagan this summer, but will mainly be in Vernon.

“It’s all family recipes, not frozen fries like you get from other places,” says Colovos.