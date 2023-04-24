Coldstream sets priorities with 2023-2026 Strategic Plan

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream council is expected to put the stamp of approval on its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan this evening.

The plan identifies key projects and priorities and serves as a starting point that will be reviewed annually.

Coldstream's municipal motto is "nulli secundus, rural living at its best," with the Latin portion meaning second to none.

"Rural living can mean many things to many different people. For the residents of Coldstream, however, rural living speaks to the character of the community as defined by a mixture of residential and agricultural uses, orchards and farms, green space and natural areas, large lots and views," the strategic plan states.

Coming up quickly on the priority list is completion of the new Coldstream Community Hall & Child Care Centre.

It is expected to open to the public in the second quarter this year.

Completion of paving, drainage and a multi-use path/sidewalk on School Road in Lavington is slated for 2023-24.

An Integrated Asset Management Plan will develop a risk-based approach to integrate climate change with

asset management budgeting and decision making. It's also listed as a 2023-24 project.

Work on the Lavington wetland negatively impacted by creek avulsion will continue this year.

Supporting an active community, completion of Coldstream Station can be checked off the list with its recent opening.

Rehabilitation or replacement of the aging Kal Beach pier will take a little longer, with a request for proposals process now underway.

The wooden pier is deteriorating badly and has been given a lifespan of five year before potential failure and collapse.

The pier project is a 2023-24 priority.

Tied in with that is Coldstream's Head of the Lake Plan, which will paint a vision of future development and attractions around the Kal Beach area.

It will consider area connectivity, pedestrian and vehicular movements, beach activities and overall uses.

Assessing the feasibility of a community hall/space in Lavington is tapped for 2024.

A housing review that will support "modest population growth" while protecting community farmland will be up for discussion this year.

And a review of agri-tourism in Coldstream is anticipated in the third quarter.

In the second quarter, renegotiation of Coldstream's Greater Vernon Water operations and maintenance agreement is scheduled.

Coldstream voters approved construction of a new public works building in a referendum last fall.

Completion of a detailed design tender and construction will span into next year.