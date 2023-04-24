SilverStar and Bannister team up to buy pump for fire departments

Photo: Contributed

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon have just made the community a little safer.

A fundraising campaign raised $23,000 to purchase of a new fire pump that will be shared between the BX-Swan Lake and Silver Star fire departments to provide more effective wildfire response.



"When the SilverStar Fire Department mentioned they needed a new pump to better serve the community, it was the perfect cause to support through our Play Forever initiative” says Ginny Scott with SilverStar.



The community raised almost $8,000, with SilverStar and Bannister topping it up with an additional $15,000 to meet the $23,602 total.



The Tohatsu V1500 fire pump "is a great addition to support our structural protection plan” Silver Star FD Capt. Brad Baker.

"In the event of a wildfire, the pump will be used as part of a secondary water delivery system, above and beyond hydrants that may, or may not, be present."