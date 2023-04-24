Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics qualifies 9 athletes for nationals

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan gymnasts are shining bright in provincial and Western Canada competition.

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics athletes came home with 28 medals from the Elite BC Provincials in Burnaby and advanced to compete at the Western Canadian Championships in Regina last weekend, winning more gold, silver and bronze.

In Level 3 (ages 8-10), the youngest competitor, eight-year-old rookie Macey Steinkrug of Armstrong, came off her BC Games high where she won three medals and surprised the field winning silver in free, ball and all around.

Marley Mueller of Winfield struck gold in clubs and finished fourth overall, while Aiyana Heyde of Lumby came sixth overall.

The team’s Level 4s were Kaylee Stinn (20th), Julianne Derochie (23rd) and Olivia Sexton (26th).

In Level 5 (ages 12-14), Vernon's Kaylee Gauthier won gold with her ball and finished eighth overall. Chelsea Kazimer was 14th and Sophia Sexton 15th.

Level 6 (ages 15+) Alisa Vedrova won gold in ball, silver in clubs and bronze overall.

Nora McCoubrey, the club’s only national-level novice (ages 10-12) finished in ninth overall, qualifying in the top 10 to advance to her first Canadian Nationals, which will take place at Pan Am Centre in Toronto in May.

In the junior category, the club had three medallists.

First-year junior Leila Girard won gold in hoop with her dynamic artistry and aggressive style. Clara Cox won bronze in hoop with her dramatic and technical routine, while Anya Massa won a bronze in her musical and captivating ball routine.

All three earned births to the nationals and will join the club’s National Team Pool star Noelle Brierley (BC Junior high-performance champion) who has automatic entry.

Pippa Hardy (14th) and Sarah Popowich (19th), both first year national juniors, also performed well.

The senior category was fiercely competitive and offered a close fight with one of the "most riveting competitions in years," says head coach and Olympian Camille Martens of Vernon.

"The Okanagan's presence was fierce as the local team earned four of the top 10 senior places and will advance to nationals."

Halle Moger won a gold and two silver, Madeline Sellars won bronze in clubs. They will be joined by two first-year seniors, Camille Hardy (eighth all around) and Mishra Cameron (ninth all around).

"Seeing these athletes attack challenges and rise in the post-COVID aftermath has been inspiring. They are an exceptional group of brave young women," says Martens.

This is the first time since the club was founded in 1997 that it will send nine athletes to compete at the nationals.