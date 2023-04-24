Vernon's Towne Theatre chosen top Independent Theatre in Canada

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Towne Theatre has been chosen the top Independent Theatre in Canada.

The historic downtown theatre was selected for the Independent Theatre Spotlight Award by a jury of industry professionals.

"Big award for a small town!" the theatre wrote on its Facebook page.

"We are very proud to be this year's honouree for the Independent Theatre Spotlight Award."

The award honours a theatre demonstrating commitment, innovation, creativity, original programming and community involvement.

"We wouldn't be receiving this honour if it wasn't for our YOU, our amazing community. Thank you for supporting our theatre!" Towne management wrote.

Originally opened as a dance hall in 1929, the Towne Theatre (then called The Capitol) was converted to a cinema and opened its doors on Nov. 7, 1938 with the film Valley of the Giants.

Over the past almost century, the theatre has changed hands several times and it has become a beloved institution.

At risk of closure in 2021, the community rallied to save the venue, raising money for the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to take over its management.

It has branched out to include live arts and music events as well as film screenings – and has also added a wine bar.

The non-profit society directs proceeds from the theatre to bursaries for local youth pursuing post-secondary educations in the arts, as well as the preservation and maintenance of the theatre itself.