Starfish helps to fight food insecurity for kids

Photo: Kalamalka Starfish Society

A program helping kids who face food insecurity hosted it’s annual update last week, and is celebrating it's 7th year.

The Kalamalka Starfish Society hosted the update at a Kalamalka Rotary meeting. Where it thanked their partners, School District 22, Salvation Army and Save-On-Foods, along with their many donors and volunteers.

The Vernon Starfish Backpack program provides elementary school children in the Greater Vernon are with weekend food. It’s for kids facing food insecurity and provides them with enough food for two breakfasts, lunches and dinners plus snacks, fresh fruit and vegetables.

For more information about programs click here or email [email protected]

“The Vernon Starfish Program has been invaluable for many of our most vulnerable students and their families” said Gen Acton, Chair of SD22 Board of Education. “Especially now, with the rising cost of living, these weekend meals relieve a lot of stress for families and can be the difference in whether, or not, they receive a nutritious meal. The district is very appreciative of this additional support available through the Kalamalka Starfish Society.”

The society also honoured Kristin Postill with the Starfish “Star of the Year” Award for hosting a fundraiser last fall. Named, Stand Up for Starfish it raised over $31,000 for the program.

“With 165 weekly packs at 17 locations, it takes a community to support this program. From schools who identify students with food insecurities, to volunteers who pack and deliver the bags and committee members who oversee the various program roles,” said Mary Jackson, Starfish Chair.