Volunteers needed for Vernon's Cycling Without Age program

Lauren Lypchuk needs help taking seniors for a ride.

The Vernon doctor heads up the Cycling Without Age program and she is looking for volunteers.

Through the program, volunteers take area seniors for tours around the city, parks and the Okanagan Rail Trail using electric-assist trishaw peddle bikes.

Cycling Without Age launched in 2019 and was such a hit in January 2020 the group purchased a second $15,000 bike to keep up with demand.

By March of 2020, the program was put on hold due to COVID-19, but it returned last year and Lypchuk said there are plans to start the program again this year at the end of May.

Meetings for volunteers are planned for May 7, 11, 15 and 25.

“After attending the introductory meeting - all volunteers go through a training program on the Trishaw bikes. All need RCMP background check and have at least 2 initial covid vaccines and 1 booster - and we thereafter are following provincial guidelines,” Lypchuk

Lypchuk is meeting with 11 residences around town to engage seniors in the program.

Anyone interested in volunteering needs to email Lypchuk before May 25.

In its first year of operation, the program took 500 people for rides, logging more than 4,200 km.