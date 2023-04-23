Vendors from the Polson Market celebrated Earth Day Saturday, gearing up for return to Vernon's Polson Park

Vendors from the Polson Market set up in front of the Vernon Museum Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.

“We have 2,300 free trees that we are giving away, so I'm really excited about that,” said Polson Market organizer Mayla Janzen.

Janzen said the vendors are eager to talk about how they are doing things to impact the earth positively with their small businesses.

The Polson Market has become a popular staple at the downtown Vernon park and will return for the summer starting on the May Long Weekend.

It features numerous vendors and food trucks, attracting hundreds of people each night.

Janzen said they are also working with the Canada Day Society “so we are doing Canada Day celebrations as well.

“On top of that, we have a whole bunch of themed events happening this year all throughout the summer. We are going to be doing a ton of community events in the park.”