Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North today

Thousands of people are stopping by Kal Tire Place North today for the annual Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo.

Okanagan College, the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu all have booths at the event.

Several employers are on hand to provide information on career opportunities, including Tolko Industries, KingFisher Boats, North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society, Maven Lane, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, VegPro and B.C. Fruit Works.

“It's an opportunity to feature and showcase 90 businesses, non profits, educational institutions, government agencies – it's really just a great way to celebrate local and showcase all the businesses that come together to make Vernon an amazing place to live and work,” said chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

There are also activities to keep kids entertained, from face painting with Kiki the Eco Elf to Okanagan Science Centre planetarium shows, RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles are on display and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre water table will show how waste can end up in area creeks and lakes.

The expo is on until 4 p.m. today.

For more information, click here.