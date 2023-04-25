Vernon set to host National Taekwon-Do Championships May 6-7

Some of the best taekwon-do athletes in the country will compete in Vernon during the National Taekwon-Do Championships.

Held at Kal Tire Place May 6-7, the tournament will feature athletes from white to black belt.

“We have 557 registered competitors from six different provinces,” says David White a sixth-degree blackbelt and owner of Sundance Martial Arts, which is hosting the event.

“It really is a broad range of people and a great tournament for all experience levels. This tournament will see competitors as young as five years old all the way up to the highest level black belt athletes in Canada."

Admission to watch the action is free, and White says it will be a good opportunity for people to see what taekwon-do is all about.

Master Michael Barker is an eighth-degree black belt and has competed at the nationals in the past.

“It's one of the largest tournaments in Canada, so it is going to absolutely be exciting,” Barker says.

Black belt competitors also have the opportunity to earn a spot representing Canada at the International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships in Finland this fall.

“Everybody is getting ready for the world championships, so everyone is bringing their A game,” says Barker.

“We are looking forward to having a large crowd come out and cheer everybody on.”

The lower belts will compete on May 6, with the black belts squaring off May 7.