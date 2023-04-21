Popular Vernon hiking trail at BX Creek has been closed due to a washout

Photo: Contributed

A washout has closed a portion of a popular Vernon hiking trail.

A section of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road is no longer passable.

Warning signs have been posted at the closure, and until alternate routing can be established, the section will not be usable as a through hiking trail.

At this time, the Regional District of North Okanagan does not have an estimated timeline for trail realignment.

Trail users are reminded that property adjacent to the closure is private and not for public use. Additionally, the RDNO urges the public to stay a safe distance away from streams and creeks during spring freshet season.