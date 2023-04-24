Recreation facility usage in Vernon returning to normal in wake of pandemic

Photo: City of Vernon

Recreation facility usage in Vernon is seeing "more normalized" activity.

A recreation services first quarter report to city council highlights "more people returning to participate and the return of longstanding events – some for the first time since 2019."

Compared to last year, 1,478 people took part in swimming lessons, up from 934 in 2022, and school lessons have returned, adding another 407.

Drop-in swim and fitness use has increased to 44,191 visits, up from 24,457, and nearing 2019's record high of 45,240.

Sports and leagues saw 1,660 drop-ins and 120 teams, up just slightly.

Rec pass sales have increased from 820 this time last year to 1,291 this year.

Bucking the trend, facility bookings are way down – but that's because Interior Health booked the rec centre auditorium for all three months of the quarter last year.

That's a drop from 4,018 hours to a more normal 739.

Gym booking hours are up from 419 to 559, and major event bookings such as the Vernon Winter Carnival increased from five to 23.