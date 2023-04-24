Vernon eyes incentives to create more affordable and attainable housing

Photo: City of Vernon

A report to Vernon city council finds the city has a suite of incentives to support creation of affordable and attainable housing.

Council had asked in January that staff come back with information on possible additional measures, including incentives targeted to the private sector.

The city's Housing Action Plan defines affordable housing as generally government-subsidized rental housing that may can include additional supports for people living there. Attainable housing runs the spectrum from rental market housing to smaller-lot and smaller-sized homes for purchase.

The city's Rental Housing Incentive Grants encourage construction and operation of purpose-built rental housing by providing a grant equal to development cost charges or $4,000 per unit, whichever is less.

Multi-family developments with four or more units are eligible to apply.

The Revitalization Tax Exemption provides property tax relief to owners who undertake eligible construction within the City Centre and Waterfront neighbourhoods.

The higher assessed value due to the improvements can be waived for up to 10 years.

In addition, "there are a number of key policy reviews and development initiatives underway that will fulfil key actions in the Housing Action Plan," the report states.

"Firstly, the creation of short-term rental regulations is expected to help protect the stock of available long-term rental housing and prevent the rental price escalation that can come with a rapidly growing short-term rental industry."

To encourage new rental units in the private market, the city has been undertaking a review of secondary suite regulations. The goal is to reduce barriers and incentivize construction of new suites and secondary dwellings.

The city has also has partnered with the Regional District of the North Okanagan's housing design competition to generate pre-approved building plans for secondary suites that can be used by others.

Meanwhile, administration has also been working with RDNO to identify city-owned lands that have potential for future affordable housing developments.

The city continues to work closely with non-profit housing providers with the common goal of increasing the supply of safe, high-quality and affordable housing.

The 2020 Regional Housing Needs Assessment identified affordability as the most significant challenge in the Greater Vernon area.

Only 12% of Vernon's 5,590 rental units are deemed affordable.

The Housing Action Plan found a rental vacancy rate of 0.7%, well below what is considered a healthy rate of 3%.

It also found there are 2,330 households in "core need" that require housing, but not have sufficient income for either ownership or rent.