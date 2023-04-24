City of Vernon looking into downtown marmot problem - made worse by people feeding them

Photo: Google Street View

A corner of downtown Vernon has a marmot problem.

A sign at the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street advises people not to feed wildlife, but the area around Schell Motel and the 30th Avenue roundabout has been has been "a problem for marmots in the past," a report to city council states.

Marmots and ducks can often been seen hanging out at the wooded heritage post office site just around the corner by the Schubert Centre, where BX Creek crosses under 30th Avenue.

"Administration has met with our wildlife specialist and have confirmed that this area has been a problem for marmots in the past. The major issue is people within the area feeding the wildlife," the city report states.

The wildlife specialist will be completing an on site assessment to determine the extent of the current marmot population.

If necessary, live traps will be used in an attempt to relocate male marmots to reduce breeding and over population.