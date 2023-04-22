'High strength' waste puts pressure on Vernon water reclamation plant

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's water reclamation centre is running at about 50% capacity most days.

But the local brewery is putting added pressure on the facility.

A report to city council states the "hydraulic designed capacity" of the Vernon Water Reclamation Center is 24,000 cubic metres per day.

The plant currently receives an average daily flow of 12,300 cubic metres per day, roughly 50% of the plant's capacity.

The report notes capacity is impacted by biological oxygen demand that is increased from 'high-strength' waste contributors such as the Okanagan Spring brewery, which has a dedicated line to the reclamation plant.

"This is often the limiting factor and is variable depending on the number and type of commercial/industrial businesses connected to the system," the city report states.

A high rate anaerobic digester is being commissioned at the reclamation centre.

The report states this "will help address this issue, however, it will take six months to a year to accurately determine how this facility has affected plant capacity and to determine capacity to service all future developments within the City of Vernon."

Last year, council approved annual, cumulative 2.5% increases on sewer fees for 2023 and 2024. That was in addition to a cumulative 3% rate increase that council approved in 2021, to be implemented between 2022 and 2026.

The more recent increase was to fund operation and maintenance of the anaerobic digester.

The city previously said the digester will delay the need for a larger and more expensive expansion of the plant.

The city report notes the capacity figures "do not consider, sewer main capacities, lift station requirements or upgrades required to other supporting infrastructure."