COVID outbreak at Vernon's Gateby long-term care home

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

Interior Health confirms a COVID outbreak at the Gateby long-term care home in Vernon includes eight cases.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths.



Outbreak measures have been put in place.

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Vernon's Gateby long-term care home.

Interior Health reports the outbreak affects the 2 North unit.

It was was declared Thursday.

Castanet has reached out to IH for information on how many people are affected.

Meanwhile, respiratory infection outbreaks continue at Polson Extended Care and Noric House.